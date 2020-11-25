Court adjourns hearing in suit against NIPC boss, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, adjourned hearing in a suit file by a legal practitioner, Aura Maisamari against the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) until Jan. 27, 2021.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed adjourned the matter when Counsel to the 6the defendant, Hassan Yusuf, informed the court that Maisamari, a legal practitioner, died on June 18 due to an illness.

While Maisamari, in an originating summon with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2019 was the plaintiff, executive secretary of NIPC; Ms Yewande Sadiku; Babangida Nguroje, chairman, Governing Council of NIPC, are 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

The suit, filed on March 4, 2019, also has other defendants from 4th to 14th defendants.

The plaintiff had asked the court to determine whether the decision of the 1st defendant to deny him the information required by him in his letter dated Feb. 18, 2019, on information regarding the remuneration package purportedly approved by the Governing Council of the NIPC to…