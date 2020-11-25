Covid-hit UK takes axe to aid spending despite protestsWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as he delivers his autumn spending review during a hybrid, socially distanced session in the House of Commons in London on November 25, 2020. – Britain’s government on Wednesday announced its spending plans for the next year amid soaring debt to support the virus-ravaged economy and as the nation embarks on its post-Brexit future. (Photo by – / PRU / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT ” AFP PHOTO
Britain’s government on Wednesday unveiled plans to slash the foreign aid budget to help mend its coronavirus-battered finances, prompting one minister to quit and defying impassioned calls to protect the world’s poorest people.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would no longer meet the government’s legally enshrined commitment to spend 0.7 percent of gross national income on the UK’s overseas aid,…
