Elisha Abbo defects from PDP to APC | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian Senator representing Adamawa North in the National Assembly Elisha Abbo has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abbo announced his defection in a letter addressed to the House, read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during Wednesday’s plenary session.

In the letter, Abbo stated that his decision to defect to the APC is because of the mismanagement of the PDP in Adamawa state by Governor Umaru Fintiri.

Abbo in July 2019 physically assaulted one Osimibibra Warmate, a female attendant at a sex-toy shop in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

After being probed by the Senate committee, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Maitama, earlier in September, awarded N50 million damages against Abbo, a compensation to be paid to the victim.

Justice Samira Bature gave the order in her judgment on the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by Warmate against the senator.