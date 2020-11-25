India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing | The Guardian Nigeria News

India banned 43 more Chinese apps on Tuesday including some from e-commerce giant Alibaba, saying they threatened its “sovereignty and integrity” as tensions remain high between the nuclear-armed neighbours following a deadly border clash.

New Delhi previously pulled 59 Chinese apps — including the wildly popular video-sharing platform TikTok — from its huge domestic market, weeks after the high-altitude battle in the Ladakh region in June when 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

A further 118 Chinese mobile applications, including the hit shoot ’em up game PUBG, were banned in September.

The latest tranche of banned apps include…