Alvaro Morata said he “got lucky” after he grabbed a late winner, with Cristiano Ronaldo also scoring, as Juventus qualified for the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

The post 'Lucky' late Morata strike seals Juventus last-16 berth appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper