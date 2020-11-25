Naira weakens badly | The Guardian Nigeria News



• As MPC retains policy rate, other parameters

• Food inflation to moderate as harvest starts, says Emefiele

• We must avoid blind speculation, Adedipe warns

Nigeria is grappling with additional challenges, including a faster rate of inflation, as the gap between official and parallel segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market continues to widen.

As of yesterday (Tuesday), the differential between the two windows had hit N110, which experts said would increase informal remittances and discourage genuine investors who might be waiting to bring in funds.

This comes as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the policy rate at 11.5 per cent yesterday as it ended the last session for the year. The policy rate is the benchmark against which other lending rates in the economy are pegged.

The liquidity ratio and cash reserve ratio (CRR) were retained at 30 per cent and 27.5 per cent respectively. The governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, said the Committee voted…