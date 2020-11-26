Ibadan boxing fans pledge to ensure Ridwan Scorpion’s WBF titleSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

To ensure that Nigeria’s fighter, Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola emerges unscathed from his World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Featherweight title bout against Spain’s Jose Ramos Tornado Savin on December 27 in Ibadan, fans of the homeboy have unveiled plans to support him to victory.

A group of boxing enthusiasts under the auspices of ‘Ridwan Scorpion Fans Club’ have started mobilising resources to support the training and buildup of the Ibadan-born boxer to ensure he is in good shape to face the Spaniard.

The president of Scorpion Fans Club, Raifu Hakeem, described the bout as an epic one that cannot be toyed with, arguing that it cannot be left for the government and the promoter alone.

“We came together about four years ago to form this group so that we can be supporting our own fighter ‘Scorpion’ in an organized manner. I love boxing very well and we have been contributing money to help Ridwan in a little way.

“There is a plan to…