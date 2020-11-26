Home The Guardian Newspaper Nigeria Headlines Russia accuses West of meddling in BelarusWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Sergei Lavrov

This handout photograph taken and released on November 26, 2020 by the Russian Foreign Ministry shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and his Belarus counterpart Vladimir Makey meeting in Minsk. (Photo by Handout / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP) / 

Russia’s foreign minister on Thursday accused the West of interfering in Belarus as he met strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko who has faced months of protests over his disputed re-election.

Sergei Lavrov held talks with Lukashenko and other top officials in the capital Minsk, in the latest show of Russia’s support for authorities in its ex-Soviet neighbour.

Thousands of protesters demanding Lukashenko’s resignation have taken to the streets of Minsk every weekend since an August 9 election that saw the 66-year-old claim a sixth term in office.

Protesters believe political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, 38, who took her jailed husband’s place in the presidential race, was the true winner.

Moscow has continued to…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

