Senate summons Pantami over use of communication devicesNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Buratai blames non-defeat of insurgents in North-East on bad roads

The Senate has mandated its Committees on Legislative Compliance and Communications to invite the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, and impress on him the need to implement the resolutions of the Senate regarding security related to the mandate of his ministry.

This is coming against the backdrop of a point of order by Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP, Taraba South), who expressed concern that bandits, terrorists, and kidnappers were using mobile phones to negotiate for ransoms and getting away with it.

The decision was reached in a resolution, which followed the consideration of a motion on the spate of growing insecurity in Nigeria.

Bwacha, rising under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, noted that “the rate of insecurity in Nigeria has not only increased astronomically but has reached a melting point.”

According to the lawmaker, the challenge has manifested in kidnapping,…