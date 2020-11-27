3 in police net for allegedly stealing 3-day-old child in Kaduna | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested three suspects for stealing a three-day-old child in Kaduna.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Jalige said that on Nov. 9, the command received a complaint of a missing three-day-old baby boy.

He explained that on receiving the complaint, the operatives of the command immediately swung into action, gathered sufficient intelligence and succeeded in arresting the suspects.

Jalige identify the three suspects, whose age ranged between 19 and 30, were all resident of Abuja Road, Rigasa area of Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspects started nurturing the evil plan during the early period of the child’s pregnancy by coming closer to the expectant mother under the guise of making friends with her.

The police spokesman said that they eventually succeeded in taking the baby to an unknown destination three days after…