Cleaner Nigeria key to poverty reduction, others, says Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Courts private sector for successful AfCFTA engagement

Besides ending open defecation, the Federal Government is also prioritising the Clean Nigeria Campaign because of its importance to ongoing efforts to ensure poverty reduction, business growth, entrepreneurship, as well as better access to quality education and affordable healthcare, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed.

He made the submission in his speech delivered yesterday virtually at a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign.”

His words: “We are aware that access to adequate Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services is a critical factor in the socio-economic development of any nation and contributes to human capital outcomes such as early childhood survival, health and…