Community drags EEDC before NERC | The Guardian Nigeria News

Electricity consumers in Ezema/Ubulenu and Osita-Osili communities of Uke in Idemili North Council of Anambra State have dragged the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) before the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over what they termed “strange and unnecessary outrageous estimated bills,” which they alleged were outside method of estimated and prepaid billings approved by the Commission.

The residents, made up of mainly of retired and old rural people, in their cry to NERC, demanded full investigation into what they alleged to be a large scale estimated billing fraud and irregularities brought on their area by EEDC.

The visibly bitter residents accused the EEDC of over-billing them, disconnecting their supply and throwing them into darkness since June this year, when they drew the attention of the Distribution Company (DisCo) to the irregular geometric hike in their monthly bills.

The people of the communities and other surrounding areas, led by Chief…