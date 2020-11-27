Firm denies suit challenging Customs’ modernisation project | The Guardian Nigeria News

Webb Fontaine Nigeria Limited has dissociated itself from the suit challenging the Federal Government’s move on modernization of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Managing Director of the company, Ope Babalola, in a statement, described the media reports as misleading and malicious, even as he reiterated the organisation’s commitment to supporting the government’s intention for a more modern customs administration.

Recall that media reports (not The Guardian) had stated that litigation with suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/850/2017 was filed in December 2018 at the Federal High Court Abuja by Messrs Adani Mega Systems Limited and Webb Fontaine, challenging the Federal Government for breaching an earlier contract with both consortiums on the awarded $3.1billion Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) modernisation contract to another consortium.

Babalola said the firm is not in court with the Federal Government nor have they engaged in litigation with any ministry, department or agency of…