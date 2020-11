The Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML), has donated a new new Toyota Hilux van to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), to cushion the effect of the destruction of its facility by hoodlums, who hijacked the recent #EndSARS protest.

