Hisbah bans ‘Black Friday’ promo in Kano | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Kano State Hisbah Board has directed immediate suspension of the yearly ‘Black Friday’ promo by popular shopping mall, ShopRite, in the state.

Similarly order was issued to Cool FM radio station in Kano to suspend airing of commercial jingles on ‘Black Friday’ in the state.

In a release signed by its Principal Executive Officer II, Abubakar Mohammad Ali, the Board yesterday threatened to sanction any of entity that failed to comply with the directive.

According to the statement, which was addressed to the manager of Cool FM and ShopRite Kano office, the use of ‘Black Friday’ to depict sale promo in a Muslim-dominated state, like Kano, was insensitive.

Hisbah said it took the decision following a complain from a concern resident, adding: “We expressed concern about the commercial tagged of Friday as ‘Black Friday’ and further inform you that the majority of inhabitants of Kano State are Muslims that considered Friday as holy day.

“In view of the…