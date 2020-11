The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Command, has revealed how hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protests and attacked Customs formations along the Idiroko, Obele and Imeko borders and engaged in massive smuggling.

The post 'Hoodlums hijacked Ogun borders during #EndSARS protests' appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper