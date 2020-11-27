



The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by Shell Petroleum Development Company, asking it to review its judgment of Jan. 11, 2019 that ordered Shell to pay N17 billion to Ogoni communities in Rivers. The communities were affected by an oil spill caused by the oil company in 1970. A five-member panel of justices dismissed […]

Oil Spill: Supreme Court dismisses Shell's application to review appeal against N17bn judgment appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper