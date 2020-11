The fact that a golf tourney trophy dating back to 1913 is currently dotting shelves at the Clubhouse of the Rayfield Golf Club in Jos has jolted the Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture [NCAC], Otunba Olusegun Runsewe,…

The post Runsewe lauds golf history at Jos’ Rayfield Club appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper