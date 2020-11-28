ASUU may suspend strike soon





The Academic Staff Union of Universities may soon suspend its strike after an eight-hour meeting with federal government representatives ended on an amicable note. Briefing journalists after the eight-hour meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said the dialogue was fruitful. ASUU’s president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi agreed with the Minister’s remarks. Ngige […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper