Concerns over COVID-19, Yellow Fever spike as yuletide beckons | The Guardian Nigeria News

People walk along cars on Nnamdi Azikiwe Street in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub and epicentre of the virus in the country. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

• NCDC Urges Nigerians To Limit Travels, Get Yellow Fever Vaccination
• Returning Travellers To Carry Out COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction Test

As the yuletide season beckons amid COVID-19 pandemic and reported outbreak of Yellow Fever in some parts of the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has advised Nigerians to limit travels during the period. The agency noted that though this may be uncomfortable, it is critical to reducing spread of the diseases.

According the NCDC Director General and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu: “The virus is still with us and we must take responsibility to avoid large gatherings, wash our hands regularly, maintain physical distancing of at least two metres when in public and importantly and wear a mask.”

As for Yellow Fever, he said it is extremely…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

