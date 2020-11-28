Norwich denied as Watford close gap on Championship’s top twoSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Championship leaders Norwich were forced to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Coventry, while Watford closed the gap on the top two with a 4-1 demolition of Preston on Saturday.

Norwich has made a habit of scoring late goals on their way to the top of the table, but Daniel Farke’s side got a taste of their own medicine at Carrow Road.

Norwich led through Mario Vrancic’s first-half penalty, only for Max Biamou to scramble Coventry’s 89th minute equaliser.

The Canaries are unbeaten in 10 games but they suffered another blow in the closing stages when key defender Max Aarons hobbled off through injury.

Second placed Bournemouth were held to a 2-2 draw at Rotherham and sit one point behind Norwich.

Junior Stanislas put Bournemouth ahead with a 20th minute penalty, but Freddie Ladapo equalised 17…