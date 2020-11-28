Home The Guardian Newspaper Nigeria Headlines US extends TikTok sale deadline to December 4World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

TikTok

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 5, 2020 shows the logo of social media TikTok on a tablet screen in Toulouse, southwestern France. – Video-snippet sharing sensation TikTok on November 2, 2020 announced a deal to give users access to Sony Music Entertainment’s massive archive of hit tunes. The companies did not disclose financial terms of the agreement, which will let clips of music owned by Sony be used in TikTok posts. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

The US Treasury on Wednesday said it had extended by seven days the November 27 deadline given to the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell the popular social media platform’s American business.

“The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has granted ByteDance a one-week extension, from November 27, 2020, to December 4, 2020, to allow time to review a revised submission that the Committee recently received,” a Treasury spokesperson said.

President Donald Trump's administration has expressed…



