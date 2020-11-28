US extends TikTok sale deadline to December 4World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The US Treasury on Wednesday said it had extended by seven days the November 27 deadline given to the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell the popular social media platform’s American business.

“The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has granted ByteDance a one-week extension, from November 27, 2020, to December 4, 2020, to allow time to review a revised submission that the Committee recently received,” a Treasury spokesperson said.

President Donald Trump’s administration has expressed…