Wike woos investors over booming business climate in Rivers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers said on Saturday that his administration has created a safe environment for businesses to flourish in the state.

The governor made the assertion at the 60th anniversary and fourth quarter council meeting of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) in Port Harcourt.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, Wike said the state government was working hard to sustain the safe environment in order to attract more local and international investors to the state.

“We are proud to say that Rivers state is now very safe for investors, and so, we urge investors to leverage on the opportunities created to invest in the state.

“So, we are delighted that NACCIMA’s 60th anniversary and fourth quarter meeting is happening in Port Harcourt – thus confirming the secured environment in Rivers.

“We want to congratulate you (NACCIMA) for all the landmark achievements in the last 60 years. But, there is…