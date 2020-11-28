‘Women should see their careers as channel to serve and make impact’ | The Guardian Nigeria News



Adedoyin Jaiyesimi is the co-founder and Chief Communications Consultant at The Comms Avenue, a capacity building and knowledge exchange platform for leading and innovative communications professionals across the world. Armed with a Law Degree, she finished the Legal Practice Course at BPP Business School and holds various certifications in writing, brand strategy and policymaking as well. She has vast experience consulting for international organisations and top corporate executives and specialises in providing strategic communications consulting for development, philanthropic and corporate organisations, helping them develop and implement a robust communications strategy. She has successfully executed projects for Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, African Philanthropy Forum, Fountain of Life Church, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Heritage Bank, the W Community, Specta by Sterling, WIMBIZ, Leading Ladies Africa, amongst others. A personal branding expert, she is also…