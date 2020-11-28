World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos agenda in Januady 2021 | The Guardian Nigeria News

On Monday, the 23rd of November 2020, the World Economic Forum whose headquarters is in Geneva, Switzerland, revealed that the Davos Agenda which would be virtual would hold in January 2021. In a statement by the World Economic Forum, the organisation stated that “Davos Agenda is a pioneering mobilization of global leaders to rebuild trust to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in 2021.

The virtual meeting will build momentum ahead of the Special Annual Meeting in the spring. The Davos Agenda will feature a full week of global programming from 25-29 January 2021; with the active participation of Heads of States, CEOs, civil society leaders, global media and youth leaders from Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America and Latin America.”

The founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab; stated that “2021 is a crucial year to rebuild trust. The world is at a crossroads. The Coronavirus pandemic has reversed important…