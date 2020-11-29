3 in police net over Saturday’s alleged explosion in Port Harcourt  | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Rivers says it has arrested three suspects in connection with Saturday’s alleged explosion in a local church in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that Gov. Nyesom Wike’s father, Nlemanya, a reverend, worships in the church, known as Christian Universal Church International.

The command’s spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the arrest to NAN on Sunday.

Omoni said that the suspects allegedly detonated a dynamite on the church premises on Saturday night but no casualty was recorded.

He further said that the command had begun a manhunt for the other suspects, who were still at large.

He said: “I can confirm the attack on the church with three suspects arrested in connection with the attack.

“The suspects are helping us in our investigations and the church premises have been thoroughly inspected by the command’s Bomb Department,” he said.

A local vigilante in the area, Mr Collins Johnbull, said he, along with his colleagues,…