



Forty-five migrants “including a pregnant woman and children” were rescued Saturday in the English Channel after their improvised boat found itself “in trouble” off Dunkirk, French authorities said. Several of the people “appeared to be in a state of hypothermia” after being brought aboard a patrol ship, the French prefecture in charge of the Channel […]

The post French ship pulls 45 migrants from Channel appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper