How Nigeria can end AIDS before 2030, by NACANigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• NIMR Engages Dispatch Riders To Reach More Of Its 24, 000 Patients

• 50% Of Adolescents Do Not Know Their Status ­– David

• Funding Agencies Unwilling To Procure Third-line Regimen For Patients With Mutant Virus – Akanmu

The gloomy picture painted by UNAIDS that without appropriate attention COVID-19 could cause hundreds of thousands of new Human Immuno-deficiency Virus (HIV) infections, and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)-related deaths between 2020 and 2022 across the world notwithstanding, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) says it is possible to end the scourge in the country by 2030.

To achieve this, NACA advocates the need for all Nigerians to get tested, know their status and those that are positively placed on treatment to prevent them from spreading the virus.

Also, as fears of losing…