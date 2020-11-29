Leaving Nigeria: The Nigerian Dream? | The Guardian Nigeria News

1974

When the federal Commissioner for Economic Development and Reconstruction, Prof. Adebayo Adedeji and his delegation embarked on a three‐week tour to US cities including New York, Washington, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, his mission was simple: to convince Nigerians to return to their country to aid in economic development.

O. Oche, the then information officer for the National Youth Service Corps, argued, “Their physical presence in Nigeria and their assistance to their people is most necessary at this stage of our development,…there are many job opportunities in Nigeria today.”

2018

Chris Ngige, Nigeria’s Minister of Labour, infamously said about the worrisome exodus of Nigerian doctors, “I am not worried about doctors leaving the country. We have surplus. If you have surplus, you export.”

2019

PEW Research Center revealed that “almost half of Nigerian adults have indicated their willingness to leave the…