Residents of Ekiti community beat suspected kidnapper to death





Some residents of Omuo Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government area of Ekiti State, have allegedly beaten to death, a middle-aged man accused of attempting to kidnap a boy in the area. The police command in the state has since confirmed the incident, warning residents of the state against taking laws into their hands by […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper