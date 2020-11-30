Barca can rely on Depay’s talent to build for future, says Seedorf | The Guardian Nigeria News

Memphis Depay can help Barcelona build for the future if he teams up again with Ronald Koeman in LaLiga, according to Clarence Seedorf.

Depay has long been linked with a move to Barca and is in the final year of his contract with current employers Lyon, who will either have to cash in during January or risk losing one of their prized assets for nothing at the end of the season.

A move in the previous transfer window was rumoured, particularly after Koeman – who worked with the forward at international level during his time in charge of the Netherlands – was appointed as the new head coach at the Spanish giants.

While a move to Manchester United earlier in his career failed to work out, with Depay scoring just two goals in 33 Premier League appearances during his 18-month stint at Old Trafford, Seedorf believes his compatriot is now primed for success at one of Europe’s major clubs.

The 26-year-old certainly excelled in the Champions League during the 2019-20…