Borno govt returns 3,000 displaced after jihadist violence | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some 3,000 people began returning to their homes and deserted farms in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno on Monday, six years after fleeing jihadist violence and despite a weekend massacre that underscored the security risks they still face.

And adding to their troubles, officials there warned of a looming food crisis, caused at least in part by the deadly attacks on farm workers.

They boarded dozens of trucks and buses at their camp in the state capital Maiduguri to travel some 130 kilometres (80 miles) to their home area of Marte, once considered the breadbasket of the Lake Chad region.

“I’m very happy to return to my roots which I left six years ago,” returnee Bukar Kyarimi told AFP. “We need to go back and tend our abandoned farms but we hope the government will give us adequate protection from the insurgents.”

“We are eager to go back to our homes but what happened in Koshobe… is frightening,” said another returnee.

The operation came after an attack…