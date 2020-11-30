Court rejects EFCC’s exhibit in trial of ex-NNPC GMD, Andrew Yakubu





The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, refused to admit a document sought to be tendered in evidence by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against former Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu. Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a ruling, held that the motion was inadmissible because the Economics and Financial […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper