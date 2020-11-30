Drunken policeman in viral video arrested in Abuja | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested one of its personnel whose service rifle was reportedly seized by residents that suspected the policeman was drunk.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Yusuf Mariam, made this known in a statement yesterday.

In a viral video on Saturday, residents were seen pouring water on the police officer, who sat by the roadside. A voice was heard in the video saying that the incident happened at Central Bank of Nigeria’s junction around 4:00p.m.

Giving an update yesterday, Mariam said: “Following the viral video of the ‘drunk policeman’ at CBN Junction, the FCT Police Command has identified, arrested, and taken into custody the police inspector shown in the video.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered that the police officer be subjected to psychological and medical evaluation, preparatory to the commencement of disciplinary actions against him.

“In view of…