Gov. Okowa signs 2021 budget of N383bn | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday in Asaba assented to the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill of N383 billon.

The bill tagged “Budget of Economic Recovery” is made up of N210 billion capital expenditure and N173 billion recurrent expenditure

The Delta House of Assembly increased the budget figure of N378.48 proposed by the governor to N383 billion.

Signing the budget, Okowa assured the people that the state would strive to recover from the economic challenges engendered by Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The governor commended the state house of assembly for the speedy passage of the bill.

He said that signing the budget before December would avail the state government the opportunity to further plan towards its implementation from January, 2021.

He said that the state government would remain focused in the implemention of the budget as passed, for the benefit of the people.

The governor noted that there was warm working relationship between the executive and the…