Health minister launches Limi Hospital with world standard cardio equipment | The Guardian Nigeria News

With the country losing over $1 billion annually to medical tourism, Nigeria’s health ministry has committed to several health centres to address the issues related to availability of quality medical care.

The Cardiocare Specialty Hospital, Abuja is a quintessential medical facility in the heart of Abuja with a commitment to the development of the healthcare sector in Nigeria. Her dedication to the stemming of losses to medical tourism and improving accessibility of tertiary healthcare services in Northern Nigeria have contributed hugely to the availability of local alternatives, with the launch of the ultra-modern Cath lab centre in Abuja, one of a very few substitutes to open heart surgeries in the entire Northern Nigeria.

Cardiocare Specialty hospital founded four years ago is one of the stand-alone specialty hospitals of the Limi Hospital Group (founded in 1982) and has a focus on Cardiovascular and internal medicine with an aim to provide medical solutions, which meet…