I didn’t defect to APC over presidential ambition – Umahi reiterates | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has reiterated that he did not defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for presidency in 2023.

Umahi made the declaration on Sunday during the first APC stakeholders meeting he was superintending over since his defection to the party.

According to him, who dash monkey Banana; I did not negotiate with the presidency or anyone to contest the position under the APC.

“My next line of action after my governorship is in God’s hands and there is nothing God cannot do.

“Anyone wishing to contest for the presidency or governorship of the state should meditate and pray that God should not send him if God’s spirit is not with such person.

“This is because it is going to be very tough and we are really in the end time,” he said.

He remarked that the leadership of the state would never come from outside its shores, stating that his meekness should not be mistaken for weakness.

“We will not…