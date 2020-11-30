Home The Guardian Newspaper Nigeria Headlines Nkanu youths want humble, peaceful governor in 2023 | The Guardian Nigeria News

NKANU PIX

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (left); former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani and National President, Nkanu Youths Assembly, Edeani M. Edeani during the presentation of award of excellence to the governor in Enugu… yesterday

As Nnamani commend Ugwuanyi on peace

Youths of Enugu East Senatorial District in Enugu State, under the aegis of Nkanu Youths Assembly (NYA), have renewed their quest for the governorship position of the state in line with rotation arrangement among the three senatorial zones.

Speaking at the Nkanu Cultural Festival in Enugu, National President of the group, Edeani M. Edeani, commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s youth empowerment programmes, stressing: “The governor has been very supportive to the youths.”

Edeani disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi supported the group to open a poultry farm at Awkunanaw, Enugu South Council Area and a rice farm at Isi-Uzo Council during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Urging Ugwuanyi…



