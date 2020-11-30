NSE closes last trading day in November with 0.45% growth | The Guardian Nigeria News

The nation’s bourse closed for the last trading day in November with a growth of 0.45 per cent following price appreciation posted by Airtel Africa and 16 other stocks.

Specifically, the All-Share Index on Monday rose by 156.63 points or 0.45 per cent to close at 35,042.14 compared with 34,885.51 achieved on Friday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N18.227 trillion inched higher by N82 billion or 0.45 per cent to close at N18.309 trillion.

The uptrend was driven by price appreciation in medium and large capitalised stocks, among which are; Airtel Africa, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), AIICO Insurance and FCMB Group.

AIICO Insurance and Airtel Africa led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms with 10 per cent each to close at N1.10 and N588.50 per share, respectively.

Tripple Gee & Company followed with 9.09 per cent to close at 60k per share.

Japaul Oil & Maritime Services improved by 8.33 per cent to close at 26k, while Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services…