NYSC refutes report of rising cases of COVID-19 in orientation camps | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has refuted media reports that there had been rising cases of COVID-19 in its orientation camps, saying that no corps member had tested positive in any of the 37 orientation camps of the scheme across the country.

” The attention of management has been drawn to the write-up with the caption: ‘ Why the Rising Cases of Covid-19 in NYSC Camps’ trending on the new and traditional media,”Mrs Adenike Adeyemi Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

In refuting the report, she explained that even before the commencement of the ongoing orientation programme, the scheme had, in collaboration with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), tested all the prospective corps members reporting to the camps and those that tested positive to COVID-19 were handled by the NCDC.

“No one, both staff and prospective corps member, that tested positive to COVID-19 was allowed…