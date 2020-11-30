The 6 Stages Of Liking A Song | The Guardian Nigeria News

Music is simply amazing and we’re constantly discovering new ones every day. Liking a song happens in stages, and how long we stay in each stage largely depends on the kind of music and us.

Here are the six stages of falling totally in love with a song:

The Discovery Stage

Oh the joy of finding a new song! Everyone knows this stage. This is the stage where you hear a song for the first time and go “hmm, this song is kinda nice”. Perhaps, it is a break up or love song whose lyrics you relate to, or even just the beat of the song that attracts you. One thing is certain: you want to have that song that has caught your attention. You quickly ask for the name of the song and off you go to download, stream or buy it. This stage is usually very exciting.

The Love 01 Stage

At this stage, you have already decided that you actually really like this song. You do not even mind listening to it a few times a day. You play this song at every opportunity you get….