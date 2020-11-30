Zabarmari Killings: Buhari dispatches delegation, vows end to terrorism | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday dispatched high powered government delegation to Maiduguri to deliver a message of condolence and solidarity with the government and people of the state over the killing of 43 farm workers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 43 farmers were murdered while unspecified number of others were unaccounted for when Boko Haram insurgents attacks rice fields at Koshere village, near Zabarmari, on Friday.

NAN gathered that nine of the victims were believed to be settlers in search of greener pasture from Zamfara, seven from Kebbi and eight from Sokoto state while the remaining were indigenes of Zabarmari town.

NAN also reports that the victims were buried on Nov. 29.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said members of the high level officials were drawn from the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

He stated that the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan spoke for the…