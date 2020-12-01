Home The Guardian Newspaper Nigeria Headlines Blame game as Borno buries victims of Boko Haram insurgency | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mourners attend the funeral of 43 farm workers in Zabarmari, about 20km from Maiduguri, Nigeria, on November 29, 2020 after they were killed by Boko Haram fighters in rice fields near the village of Koshobe on November 28, 2020. The assailants tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats in the village of Koshobe. The victims were labourers from Sokoto state in northwest Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work. Audu Marte / AFP

• U.S., govs, others condemn killings
• PDP attacks FG for accusing farmers
• Govt ascribes failure to global denial of weapons
• Defence headquarters faults UN, residents, says crisis long-rooted
• FG delegation visits Maiduguri, Buhari vows to end menace

As Nigeria and the world lament Saturday’s killing of farmers in Borno State, the Federal Government, yesterday, resisted attempts to blame it for the killing. Instead, it attributed the bloodshed to other factors outside…



