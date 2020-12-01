Blame game as Borno buries victims of Boko Haram insurgency | The Guardian Nigeria News

• U.S., govs, others condemn killings

• PDP attacks FG for accusing farmers

• Govt ascribes failure to global denial of weapons

• Defence headquarters faults UN, residents, says crisis long-rooted

• FG delegation visits Maiduguri, Buhari vows to end menace

As Nigeria and the world lament Saturday’s killing of farmers in Borno State, the Federal Government, yesterday, resisted attempts to blame it for the killing. Instead, it attributed the bloodshed to other factors outside…