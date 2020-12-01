



Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has sentenced one Dr. Bassey Goddy Usen to 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine. Usen, a medical doctor and managing director, Ceephass Diagnostic Clinic/Surgery was prosecuted by the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), on a […]

The post Court jails medical doctor 14 years for N5m fraud appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper