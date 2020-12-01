Fleeing Maina arrested in Niger Republic





Security agents have arrested the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who fled Nigeria. Maina was arrested by operatives of Niger Republic intelligence service in a collaboration with Nigerian anti-corruption agency on Monday evening. Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Maina for alleged money laundering to the tune […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper