Gideon Okeke Slams Nollywood, Alleges Film Industry Impoverishes ActorsGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Actor Gideon Okeke has tagged the Nigerian film industry “a beast” over the ill-treatment and impoverished state of the actors in the industry.

Okeke, in several posts on his Instagram page, voiced his frustration with the Nigerian film industry, fondly called Nollywood.

Okeke lamented that Nigerian actors are treated as “second class citizens” compared to their counterparts in the music industry.

In an emotion-laden post, the Tinsel actor wrote: “I’ve really begun to feel frustrated in this CRAFT that I love so much.

Read More:

What Goes On In Nollywood Is ‘Dark’ And ‘Spiritual’ – Iyabo Ojo

“Remember that during the times of COVID lockdown, ONLY folks working in “essential services” were allowed to come out. Doctors, Nurses, Farmers etc. Let me remind you that while you were holed-up in your home for upwards of 4 months, watching Television, The ACTOR…