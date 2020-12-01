Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Confirmed To Be DatingGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Rihanna and American rapper A$AP Rocky are reportedly dating months after media reports linked the pair together.

A source told People on Monday that the 32-year-old lingerie mogul and the rapper, 32, are in the beginning stages of a romantic relationship. The confirmation came after they were seen enjoying a dinner with friends at New York City’s Beatrice Inn Saturday, as reported in Page Six.

The couple first sparked romance rumours following Rihanna’s split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January. The Sun, then, reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had been seeing each other, however, a source told E! that she was still single.

Rihanna featured A$AP Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign. The duo did several interviews together to promote the collaboration.

In videos for GQ and Vogue featuring the two, Rihanna and A$AP answered…