U.S government condemns attack in Borno State | The Guardian Nigeria News

The United States government has condemned the violent attack on rice farmers on Saturday, November 28 in Zabarmari area of Borno State, Nigeria.

The US government made the disclosure in a statement by the public affairs department of its Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria.

According to the statement, “The United States condemns in the strongest terms the November 28 violent attack in Borno, Nigeria. The United States offers our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed or kidnapped.

“These abhorrent attacks are a stark reminder of why the United States stands with the Nigerian government and people as they fight to defeat terrorism and work to bring the perpetrators to justice.”