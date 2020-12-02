59-Yea-Old Man Discovers He Forgot A Metal Coin In His Nose For 53 Years





Careful what you let your children play with as the curious case of a 59-year-old Russian man has left everyone surprised in the city of Zelenograd. For over 50 years, the 59-year-old suffered serious nose breathing difficulties because of a coin he had shoved up his nose as a child and forgot about over the years. He […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper