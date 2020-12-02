ASUU strike: Public universities will soon reopen, FG assure Nigerians | The Guardian Nigeria News

There are strong indications that after eight months at home due to the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), public universities may soon reopen for academic activities.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this at the inauguration ceremony for the reconstituted Federal Government team for the renegotiation of the 2009 agreements with ASUU.

He announced that significant progress has been recorded in the negotiations with the union in finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the education sector, and most especially, the university sub-sector.

The minister noted the government is also worried about the vicious cycle over the years of the myriad of industrial actions university unions.

Adamu said, “As you are quite aware, the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders, in the past months, have been neck-deep in several meetings with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and others, to resolve…